ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina man accused of taking two children six months apart is in custody.

State troopers caught him more than 100 miles northeast of the Charlotte area just hours after removing the second child from a Rock Hill elementary school.

38-year-old Jovan Orlando Bradshaw is facing two counts of custodial interference.

Police responded to a local elementary school Monday morning after they were notified Bradshaw signed his 5-year-old daughter out of school, violating the custody agreement.

He was later stopped on the highway by an N.C. State Trooper in Orange County with the child in the car. Investigators say another child in the car had been missing since May 23, but the mother didn’t notify law enforcement of the issue.

That child was with Bradshaw for the last six months.

Only an adult with legal custody or with signed, written permission from a legal custodian can sign a child out of Rock Hill schools. If the parents are divorced, the school will act under court documents provided by the parent/legal guardian.

It’s up to the custodial guardian to provide written/court documents to the school.

Rock hill schools director of communications says, ‘all protocols were followed.’

Both children have been returned to the guardian.

We reached out to NCHP for more clarification; QCN didn’t immediately receive a response.

Rock Hill Police say there’s not much information they can give because it involves a minor child, but they express no one else will be charged in this case.