Charlotte man, convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing gun

A convicted felon from Charlotte was sentenced to more than six years in prison in federal court Monday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in Charlotte on April 21 where they found two gunshot victims.

Officers said 20-year-old Takobie Anderson had shot a man and woman, both relatives of Anderson, after a verbal fight.

According to court records, Anderson was on probation for a state conviction and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

When Anderson was arrested, officers found a stolen and loaded gun inside his home. It was the same firearm he used to shoot the two victims.

Due to his previous felony conviction, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Takobie Anderson remains in federal custody and will be transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

He was sentenced to 82 months in prison and two years of supervised release.