CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Barrett Hudson was shot seven times early Sunday morning at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Hudson had just moved to Colorado in the last two weeks. Five people were killed.

He told Queen City News he was inside the club when he saw a gunman come inside the building with an AR-15.

“I was like the second person he saw when he walked in, made eye contact with this one guy, and he murdered him in cold blood,” Hudson said. “That’s when everyone started running in the crowd because then we also saw the fire from the gun.”

Hudson says he immediately started running after being shot seven times in the back. Full of adrenaline, he didn’t notice he ran more than a third of a mile down the road to a gas station.

“I’m bleeding. I even turned around, and I touched my back, and I pulled my hand away, and it was just blood,” Hudson said. “The police finally arrived, then the fire trucks, and the last ones were the medics.”

Hudson has been recovering in the hospital since early Sunday morning.

After surgeries, Hudson says there are three bullets still in his body. He remembers investigators coming into his room asking if he thought the shooters were motivated by hate.

“I’m like, absolutely. What a stupid question,” Hudson said. “I would love to hear his side of the story. I would just want to hear him say it was a hate crime. I just want to hear him say it, but I already know; I want the police to know too.”

Federal investigators are still working on learning the official motive behind the tragedy.

Club Q is one of the few LGBTQ bars in Colorado Springs.

“They say the LGBT clubs are a safe place for gay people, transgender people to hang out, but it’s one of the most dangerous places for us to hang out. We’re targeted more,” Hudson said. “I don’t care what color your skin is. He… that was a terrorist.”

Investigators say the gunman used an AR-15, and within six minutes, dozens of people were hit with bullets. Hudson is a gun owner himself, but he would like to see tighter laws surrounding semi-automatic weapons.

“You don’t have to get a permit. It’s a quick background check. They don’t look into your medical history,” Hudson said. “They’re too easy to get, and there are shootings at schools, on buses, colleges, clubs.”

Hudson says long after the scars heal, he will remember this tragedy. He hopes it encourages LGBTQ bars to change the way they operate.

“I would highly recommend to all club owners bar owners of the LGBTQ bar; you need security on,” Hudson said. “I pray to God; it doesn’t happen. But I don’t know how many times it’s gonna happen until the message gets across. And I don’t know if the message will ever get across. You know, just stay safe.”

Hudson is still recovering in the hospital.

He plans to return to Charlotte to be with his family for rehab and recovery.