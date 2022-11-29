Chicago’s longest-serving Alderman, Ed Burke, won’t seek reelection in the face of a federal corruption trial set to begin next year.

Burke won’t run for a 15th city council term as he looks toward his upcoming trial in November 2023, according to the Chicago Sun Times. He failed to submit paperwork to run for office again before a Monday evening deadline, according to multiple reports.

The longtime alderman came under scrutiny for allegedly trying to wield his city council post to benefit his private law firm, according to prosecutors.

According to WBEZ, among Burke’s alleged misconduct are efforts to force a Burger King and developers of Chicago’s Old Main Post Office building to hire his firm.

The FBI raided his Chicago City Hall office back in 2018 and Burke has since been charged with attempted extortion and racketeering. The alderman has pleaded not guilty.

His private law firm, Klafter & Burke, previously worked for the Trump Organization in Chicago, helping to bring down the property tax on the Trump Tower in the city.

Burke worked with Trump for more than a decade, though he reportedly ended his professional relationship with the former president in 2018.