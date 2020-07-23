Chick-Fil-A leads Colorado fast food joints in COVID-19 outbreaks, and it isn’t even close

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — At least 28 employees at Chick-Fil-A restaurants across Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19, with 19 more considered probable as of Wednesday.

That total is more than any other restaurant in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

To date, COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed at 13 fast food restaurants in Colorado. Six of those have been at Chick-Fil-A’s.

Two outbreaks have been reported at McDonald’s, with one each at Culver’s, Jack in the Box, Arby’s, Panda Express and Santiago’s.

An outbreak is defined as at least two cases of the virus within 14 days.

“It is disappointing and it’s challenging,” says Tri-County Environmental Health Director Brian Hlavacek. “You address those complaints, you address those facilities.”



Hlavacek says, for the most part, restaurants in Tri-County have done a good job avoiding outbreaks.

Three Chick-Fil-A’s in the region, which consists of Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas Counties, make up 1/4 of Tri-County’s 12 confirmed restaurant outbreaks.

“You just make sure that they’re following everything to a T, and lots of times they are, and other times it’s just hard to control people’s movements inside those facilities,” Hlavacek says.

Chick-Fil-A’s corporate office sent the following statement:

“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. If a Team Member is diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiates the response protocol and takes precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”