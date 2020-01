ATLANTA, G.A. (WCBD) – Big news for Chick-fil-A fans: FREE NUGGETS!

On Monday, the restaurant announced that through the month of January, customers who place an order using the mobile app will be eligible for a free 8 count nugget meal.

Chick-fil-A says that this promotion is a “thank you to the millions of customers who use the APP.”

Another perk this month is the new Kale Crunch side, which customers can substitute for Waffle Fries at no extra cost.