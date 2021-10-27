Chicopee family receives Patriots game football from Damien Harris

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One lucky Chicopee family was given a game football by New England Patriots Running Back Damien Harris after scoring a 4th quarter touchdown.

Glenn and Sue LaPlante have been season tickets holders for 28 years, and after years of watching the games from the seats in the end zone, a dream of theirs finally came true.

Glenn LaPlante told 22News, “It looked like Mac Jones actually told him and pointed to go give her the ball and he walked right over to her and gave her the ball, it was pretty exciting.

“This was such a good feeling and all the fans around us are taking our pictures they were just as excited as we were and it was just an exciting moment. You couldn’t catch your breath enough to enjoy it because it was just so exciting,” said Susan LaPlante.

Susan added that she’ll be purchasing a Damien Harris jersey next and is hoping to maybe even get it signed by him. Maybe he’ll see and their next dream of a signed jersey will come true!