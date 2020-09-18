Chief Jennings to provide update on death of man arrested by CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings will provide an update Friday on the internal investigation following the in-custody death of Harold Jermaine Easter earlier this year.

The Charlotte man had been arrested on Jan. 23, 2020 for possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Detectives said while he was being interviewed and processed at the jail he experienced a serious medical emergency. Police said their initial investigation revealed Easter had lost consciousness.

CMPD said officers gave medical aid and called for Medic. Easter was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he died days later, authorities said.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation was called in to determine what led to the death of Easter after being arrested by CMPD officers. The five officers involved were placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure, CMPD said.

Below is a list of members of the CMPD related to the incident:

– Sergeant Nicolas Vincent was hired on January 28, 2008, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

– Officer Brentley Vinson was hired on July 21, 2014, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

– Officer Michael Benfield was hired on October 27, 2014, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

– Officer Michael Joseph was hired on May 21, 2018, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

– Officer Shon Sheffield was hired on August 13, 2012, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

Family and friends have called for transparency into the death investigation.

“Moving forward the only thing we going to do is make sure we get justice. We’re calling for an FBI investigation on behalf of this family and on behalf of Jermaine and his death,” a family spokesperson said back in January.

