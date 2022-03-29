“I like it because I love spelling,” said Rosie Brach, a third-grader at the school.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The online word game, Wordle, is causing casual competition in classrooms in and around Charlotte.

Third graders at Saint Michael Catholic School in Gastonia play the game in class every day.

“I like it because I love spelling,” said Rosie Brach, a third-grader at the school.

Brach is one of about a dozen third graders in Ms. Davidowitz’s class trying to solve the Wordle, an online game where every day you get six tries to guess a five-letter word.

“They’re in the age where they’re learning how to spell, looking for spelling patterns, and even building up their vocabulary,” said Myles Davidowitz, their teacher.

Brach and her classmates individually come up with word guesses and then they break up into groups to try and get the breakthrough word.

“S’ can’t be at the end,” said some students in a group.

If the small groups don’t work, they move to the mat to collectively get over the Wordle hurdle.

“What are the vowel letters? O and I very good, is that a solid word?” asks Ms. Davidowitz to the class.

And then there’s another team guess.

“Oooooh, that was close!” exclaims Davidowitz.

Will the fourth time be a charm?

“I started shaking and my heart started beating so fast,” said Brach.

“Yay! Nice oh wow!” exclaimed Davidowitz as her class guessed the correct word.

Brach got it right, and it’s her first time guessing the word, but she knows the real Wordle winners.

“Me by myself, yes, but the whole class, we solve it like every single day,” said Brach.

They’re even schooling the grownups.

“I think one time we did a challenge with our principal,” said Brach.

“It was pretty good. I think we beat her the first time,” said Will Nunn, a 3rd grader.

So what was the Wordle winning word?

“Does anybody know the definition or the meaning of the word, ‘slosh?’ You think it’s a food?” asks Davidowitz.

“Slush, slosh, a slushie?” guesses Brach.

Not quite.

“Move irregularly with a splashing sound,” said Davidowitz.

“Some water, I sloshed in a pool, “ said a student.

“Very good,” said Davidowitz.

Wordle is giving learning a whole new meaning.

“I loved hearing the class scream,” said Brach.