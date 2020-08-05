Chipotle launches clothing line dyed using leftover avocado pits

Chipotle is launching a responsibly sourced line of Chipotle Goods, made with organic cotton, and branded accessories. Today Chipotle Rewards’ 15 million members will have first access to the collection by using a special password shared via email. The Chipotle Goods line will be available for the public beginning August 4. (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (WPRI) ─ You can now purchase clothing and accessories that are dyed using upcycled avocado pits from Chipotle Mexican Grill, the restaurant chain recently announced.

The Chipotle Goods Collection consists of “responsibly sourced apparel and branded accessories” and was made available for purchase exclusively to Chipotle Rewards members on Tuesday.

Chipotle estimates that nearly 300 million avocado pits are thrown out per year at its restaurants, and each product will be dyed using approximately five upcycled avocado pits.

“We know people are looking to celebrate their passion for Chipotle, and we set out to create a line of products with the same thoughtfulness, care, and attention to detail that we use in our kitchens,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said. “With Chipotle Goods, our fans can get quality items that support sustainable agriculture and represent our mission of cultivating a better world.”

Chipotle partnered with Loomstate, which is the company’s uniform provider, to create the apparel. The restaurant chain says Loomstate is known for using 100% certified organic materials and “socially-responsible methods of production.”

Below is a list of the apparel included in the Chipotle Goods Collection:

Avocado dyed t-shirts, sweatshirts and tote bags

Custom order T-shirts where fans can customize their go-to Chipotle order ingredient by ingredient

Pocket and statement T-shirts

Billboard and side-zip long sleeves

Sweatshirts

Jean jackets

Leggings

Bomber jacket

Hats

Foil weekender and gym bag

Reusable Chipotle lunch bag

Baby onesie

Baby blanket

Phone case

Water bottles

Classic tote

Camisole

Button-up shirt

Sock sets

All proceeds from the collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable, Chipotle said.