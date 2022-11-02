ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WCBD/WYFF/NBC) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

While you are probably still eating Halloween candy, Wednesday’s arrival of the official Christmas tree at Biltmore Estate is a good reminder that Thanksgiving and Christmas are just weeks away.

Crews were on hand for the raising of the Christmas tree – a 35-foot Fraser Fir.

Biltmore’s floral design team worked throughout the day to decorate the tree, which will have about 500 ornaments hanging from its evergreen branches.

Some of those ornaments will be up to three feet long just to make sure the tree is fully decorated.

The tree, which stands in the banquet hall, is the final and largest decoration that is installed at the house before ‘Christmas at Biltmore’ officially begins on Friday.