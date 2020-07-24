Christopher Columbus statues removed from Chicago’s Grant Park, Little Italy

CHICAGO — Under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s orders, two statues of Christopher Columbus were taken down from both Grant Park and Arrigo Park in Little Italy — a week after protesters trying to topple the monument to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to watch. The crowd cheered and passing cars honked as the statue came down about 3 a.m. Friday. Several work trucks were seen in the area, but it was unclear where the statue would be taken.

A second statue of Columbus was also removed about 5:30 a.m. Friday from Arrigo Park in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood. Several Italian Americans had been guarding the statue, considering it a celebration of their immigrant heritage. They accuse Lightfoot of caving in to activists.

Last Friday, police and protesters clashed at a rally in front of the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. Chicago police say protesters attacked several officers, while Black Lives Matter Chicago says their members were gassed, hit with batons and arrested for exercising their right to freedom of assembly.

Forty-nine officers and 18 civilians were injured. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating 20 complaints of police brutality.

The following statement was released from Mayor Lightfoot’s office regarding the Columbus statues: