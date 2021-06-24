Cleanup underway after train derails in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are working to clear the tracks after more than a dozen train cars derailed Wednesday afternoon in Pickens County.

The train derailment happened around 1:30pm along Norris Drive (SC-93) near Entrekin Lane.

Norfolk Southern said 13 cars on an intermodal train headed from Charlotte, North Carolina to Memphis, Tennessee derailed.

The railroad said their personnel along with contractors are working on cleanup and recovery at the site of the derailment. No hazardous materials were involved, according to Norfolk Southern.

There’s no word yet on what caused the train to derail. No injuries were reported in the derailment.

Traffic on Highway 93 between Liberty and Norris is being detoured.

Pickens County Emergency Management said one homeowner was impacted by the derailment as train cars are currently blocking the access road to that home.

According to emergency management, the tracks are a main line which is used by around two dozen trains each day, including two Amtrak trains.

Officials said it could take days to clear the tracks.