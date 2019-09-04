Clear Spring man who died in Korean War finally found

Over 7,000 Americans still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — A Clear Spring, Maryland man has been accounted for after he was killed during the Korean War.

Donald E. Angle, 21, was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 5th

Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, fighting against members of the

Korean People’s Army in the summer of 1950. Angle was reported missing in action around Yongdong, South Korea on July 25, 1950. The Department of the Army declared him dead on December 31, 1953.

In August 2018, Angle’s remains were identified using dental, anthropological and chest radiograph analysis.

Angle will be buried in Welsh Run, Pennsylvania on October 6, 2019.

