Clemson football player turns self in following crash on July 21

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Police Department said a man who crashed into a US Mail Carrier vehicle on July 21 turned himself in Sunday.

The police department said traffic specialists found probable cause to charge Fredrick Davis, 19, of Jacksonville, with reckless driving.

According to Clemson’s football roster for 2021-2022 season, Davis is a sophomore cornerback.

Investigation showed that Davis was traveling at a speed of 115 MPH in a posted 55 MPH speed zone before crashing into the US Mail Carrier vehicle.

Police said the mail carrier received severe injuries from the crash.

Davis was booked into the Clemson City jail, received bond and was released.