Clemson football player turns self in following crash on July 21

Nation and World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fredrick Davis – (Source: Clemson Police Department)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Police Department said a man who crashed into a US Mail Carrier vehicle on July 21 turned himself in Sunday.

The police department said traffic specialists found probable cause to charge Fredrick Davis, 19, of Jacksonville, with reckless driving.

According to Clemson’s football roster for 2021-2022 season, Davis is a sophomore cornerback.

Investigation showed that Davis was traveling at a speed of 115 MPH in a posted 55 MPH speed zone before crashing into the US Mail Carrier vehicle.

Police said the mail carrier received severe injuries from the crash.

Davis was booked into the Clemson City jail, received bond and was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!