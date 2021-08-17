Clemson Univ. to require masks in all buildings for 3 weeks

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University announced that they will temporarily require masks in all buildings for three weeks.

The university made the announcement following the South Carolina Supreme Court decision Tuesday which stated that public colleges and universities were allowed to have universal mask mandates.

Clemson said the masks will be required in all of its buildings throughout the state including classrooms, instructional facilities, labs, offices, and residential and dining halls except while eating or in private spaces.

The mask mandate goes into effect immediately.

“This three-week period coincides with the greatest risk predicted by our public health team’s modeling of the disease,” the university said in a statement.

The University of South Carolina also announced a mask mandate Tuesday.