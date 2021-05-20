CLT Airport ranks 6th busiest airport nationwide during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CLT Airport remains the sixth busiest airport nationwide and climbed one spot from 2019 to the sixth busiest airport worldwide in arrivals and departures, according to Airports Council International World 2020 preliminary rankings.

Charlotte-Douglas saw its biggest jump in passenger traffic rankings, placing sixth nationwide and 18th worldwide in 2020 versus 11th nationwide and 34th worldwide in 2019, airport officials said.

“Although CLT’s 2020 overall passenger and aircraft operation numbers were significantly lower than in previous years, these rankings put in perspective just how busy we were last year compared to other airports in the U.S. and around the world,” said Acting Aviation Director Haley Gentry. “Charlotte Douglas remained a top-tier hub that passengers and airlines relied on throughout the pandemic.”

For cargo, CLT dipped slightly from 30th nationwide in 2019 to 33rd in 2020. CLT, however, moved up worldwide in cargo to 113th worldwide in 2020 from 118th in 2019.

Last year the airport served 27.2 million passengers, had 397,983 arrivals and departures, and processed 174,913 tons of cargo.



Preliminary rankings are subject to change. ACI World will release the final 2020 rankings this fall.