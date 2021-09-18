CMPD: 15-year-old boy facing multiple charges in reported sexual assault at Olympic High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after a girl says she was sexually assaulted at Olympic High School this week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police said on Tuesday, Sept. 14, a girl under the age of 18 reported that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect during the afternoon hours on Monday, Sept. 13 at the school located at 4301 Sandy Porter Road.

The 15-year-old offender, who was known to the victim, was located by CMPD and interviewed by detectives in the CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit.

At the end of the interview, the 15-year-old suspect was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery.