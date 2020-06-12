CMPD: Officer burned by explosive thrown during protest, FBI now assisting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The FBI is now assisting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in identifying a person who launched a soda-can sized firework at officers in uptown Charlotte on the second night of George Floyd protests.

“It should anger the protesters when things like this happen because it changes the narrative totally.”

The mortar exploded and struck an 11-year veteran of the police department, the FBI said. The officer’s clothes caught fire, he sustained second-degree burns, was struck with shrapnel and lost hearing for two days, according to CMPD.

“I was shocked. I was shocked that someone would try to do that, even that someone would try to harm an officer in that way.”

Detective Adrian Johnson says protesters helped CMPD get the information they needed to send out newly released photos of the suspect.

“We’re trying to progress we don’t need outside agitators coming in messing up peaceful protests, we want people to be able to get their point across without guys like this messing it up.”

Now, investigators are asking for protesters out marching on May 30 to continue to help put this man behind bars.

“We don’t need your name, where you live, don’t need a phone number from you, we just need his information so we can put him in jail where he needs to be.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case. Call the FBI Charlote at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 if you have any information that can lead to an arrest.