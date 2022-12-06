CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week’s park ranger shooting.

Late Monday night, CMPD announced they had a person in custody over the incident. In a Tweet, a spokesperson said, “No other persons of interest at this time. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center in the 3300 block of Beatties Ford Road.

The rock contained hate speech and various threats toward children, officers said.

“We have already been working with the daycare to inform parents. Officers are zone-checking all daycares in the jurisdiction,” CMPD said.

Watch Monday’s news conference below:

CMPD said evidence links this to a previous incident involving a park ranger, Patrick Barringer, 35, of Charlotte, who was shot on Nov. 27 while closing up Friendship Sportsplex. They did not specify the evidence but said it is being examined by forensics. The daycare is located across the street from the sportsplex.

“We are using the CMPD Crime Lab to process evidence rapidly, and we’re also partnering with FBI Charlotte,” CMPD said.

No arrests have been made since Barringer was shot. He is expected to recover, CMPD said.

“It is critical that we get the public’s help. If you have information on who may have committed either act, please contact @CLTCrimeStopper immediately at 704-334-1600. Tips can be made anonymously,” CMPD said.