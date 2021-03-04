CMS mistakenly cited son for truancy amid remote learning, father says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For almost a year now, students have been learning from home. At times it can be frustrating, but one Charlotte family says it’s been more like a nightmare.

Remote learning has not been remotely easy for Shawn Mullin’s high school son.

“He still couldn’t seem to get connected into his classes and this went on another month,” Mullins told FOX 46.

Mullins is frustrated, saying he doesn’t believe his son’s school is keeping proper track of his child’s attendance, and may even be getting him confused with other students. It’s led to trouble for the family and Mullins wants the problem fixed.

He says internet issues made it difficult for his 15-year-old to connect to classes at Hawthorne Academy of Heath Sciences in Charlotte.

“He was in his classes as much as he could get in there,” said Mullins.

Mullins says after they worked out the wi-fi woes, he asked for a meeting with school officials. He says he wasn’t met with much help.

“I was bombarded with [the] assistant principal saying he’s not been in class, he’s not doing any work, he’s not doing anything,” Mullins said.

He turned to FOX 46 after he says the complaint went nowhere.

Mullins is disabled and says he watched his son attend online classes. He says the assistant principal’s accusations didn’t make any sense, especially since he has his son’s grades and a note showing he made honor roll.

Mullins told FOX 46 that one of his teachers even admitted to confusing his son with someone else.

“I think there’s some bugs in the system,” Mullins said. “I think there’s some confusion about who my son is. I don’t think the teachers really know who he is.”

Mullins says the school called police to the home in December for truancy.

“Was he attending all of his classes?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“Yes, he was attending every class he could get in,” Mullins said.

FOX 46 took Mullins’ concerns to district officials.

In a statement, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools told FOX 46 that they can’t comment on this specific case due to federal privacy laws but says:

“CMS takes student attendance seriously. Schools have systems in place to flag any issues. CMS would not be able to give any information on any student record according to FERPA and Board policy. However, families are notified when there are concerns with attendance. Schools understand that there may be extenuating circumstances which cause attendance issues and the school will work with families to help get those resolved.“

Mullins dared the district to come to his home to verify that his son is in class.

“If it requires them sending someone to my house to see that he’s in his class, to see that he’s doing his work,” he said, “I’m all up for sending someone here to the house.”

Mullins says all he wants is for CMS to take care of the issue and ensure it doesn’t happen again. Due to his own health issues, and concerns over covid-19, he is not comfortable sending his son back to in-person learning.

“I just want this resolved for my son,” he said.

