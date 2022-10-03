STONINGTON, C.T. (WCBD) – A nonprofit dedicated to assisting members of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and their families has activated an emergency disaster relief program in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The Coast Guard Foundation is mobilizing to assist USCG members and their families who have been impacted by the storm.

When natural disasters strike members are often called to duty, leaving their homes and families behind in the path of the storm.

“When weather disasters like this strike, Coast Guard members are our first responders,” Susan Ludwig, president of Coast Guard Foundation explained. “They leave their own families and damaged homes and property to step in to aid their neighbors who are in distress. Our emergency relief program offers our full support to Coast Guard heroes when and where they need us the most.”

According to the Coast Guard Foundation, over 5,000 USCG members and their families live and work in the areas hit by Ian.

USCG families can apply for assistance here.

To support the Coast Guard Foundation, click here.