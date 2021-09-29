Coffee: What makes it so good?

DENVER (KDVR) – It’s International Coffee Day, and with temperatures cooling down many people are making the switch from iced coffee to a hot cup of joe.

So, what makes coffee so good?

For some, it’s the instant boost of caffeine. But for others, it’s simply the comfort of holding a warm mug to start the day.

According to a recent survey by the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every day, with the average coffee drinker consuming three cups each day.

In honor of International Coffee Day, here are a few ways people across the country like to consume their favorite brew:

Roasts:

Dark Roast

Medium Roast

Medium-Dark Roast

Light Roast

“Many consumers assume that the strong, rich flavor of darker roasts indicates a higher level of caffeine, but the truth is that light roasts actually have a slightly higher concentration,” according to the National Coffee Association.

Specialty orders

Here’s a look at some popular varieties that are ordered at coffee shops:

Getty Images

Top coffee cities in America

Recently, Wallet Hub released a list of the 2021 best coffee cities in America. Here’s where each city landed:

Overall Rank

(1 = Best) City Total Score Overall Rank

(1 = Best) City Total Score 1 Portland, OR 64.29 51 Newark, NJ 40.17 2 San Francisco, CA 63.40 52 San Antonio, TX 40.08 3 Seattle, WA 62.07 53 Nashville, TN 39.85 4 Orlando, FL 60.12 54 Omaha, NE 39.84 5 Pittsburgh, PA 58.82 55 Charlotte, NC 39.30 6 Honolulu, HI 58.61 56 Tucson, AZ 39.18 7 Tampa, FL 56.87 57 Chandler, AZ 38.42 8 Miami, FL 55.89 58 Riverside, CA 38.16 9 San Diego, CA 55.80 59 Reno, NV 38.16 10 Boston, MA 55.36 60 Jacksonville, FL 37.82 11 Minneapolis, MN 54.24 61 Baltimore, MD 37.60 12 Los Angeles, CA 53.79 62 St. Paul, MN 37.53 13 Denver, CO 53.09 63 Arlington, TX 37.19 14 Long Beach, CA 52.40 64 Phoenix, AZ 37.13 15 New Orleans, LA 52.31 65 Louisville, KY 36.93 16 Oakland, CA 51.53 66 Lincoln, NE 36.91 17 Jersey City, NJ 51.15 67 Bakersfield, CA 36.67 18 Washington, DC 50.68 68 Chula Vista, CA 35.96 19 Irvine, CA 50.55 69 Fort Wayne, IN 35.88 20 New York, NY 50.39 70 North Las Vegas, NV 35.72 21 San Jose, CA 50.38 71 Norfolk, VA 35.61 22 Las Vegas, NV 50.31 72 Gilbert, AZ 35.59 23 Atlanta, GA 50.21 73 Irving, TX 35.49 24 Austin, TX 49.72 74 Aurora, CO 35.08 25 Sacramento, CA 49.52 75 Baton Rouge, LA 34.89 T-26 Chicago, IL 48.72 76 Chesapeake, VA 34.80 T-26 Houston, TX 48.72 77 Wichita, KS 34.71 28 Anaheim, CA 48.35 78 Garland, TX 34.01 29 Cincinnati, OH 46.78 79 Hialeah, FL 33.97 30 Dallas, TX 46.48 80 Milwaukee, WI 33.91 31 Boise, ID 46.38 81 El Paso, TX 33.16 32 Scottsdale, AZ 46.10 82 Cleveland, OH 32.89 33 Philadelphia, PA 45.80 83 Columbus, OH 32.83 34 Plano, TX 44.46 84 Lexington-Fayette, KY 32.53 35 Fremont, CA 43.48 85 Mesa, AZ 31.99 36 Oklahoma City, OK 43.33 86 Memphis, TN 31.20 37 Indianapolis, IN 43.30 87 Durham, NC 30.87 38 Albuquerque, NM 43.28 88 Fresno, CA 30.52 39 St. Louis, MO 43.08 89 Stockton, CA 30.17 40 Fort Worth, TX 42.77 90 Birmingham, AL 29.40 41 Madison, WI 42.72 91 Henderson, NV 29.39 42 Colorado Springs, CO 42.71 92 Lubbock, TX 28.99 43 Buffalo, NY 42.33 93 Winston-Salem, NC 28.66 44 Tulsa, OK 41.42 94 Corpus Christi, TX 27.72 45 Kansas City, MO 41.38 95 Glendale, AZ 26.98 46 Virginia Beach, VA 41.18 96 Greensboro, NC 25.68 47 Anchorage, AK 41.07 97 Laredo, TX 25.01 48 St. Petersburg, FL 40.82 98 San Bernardino, CA 24.24 49 Raleigh, NC 40.81 99 Toledo, OH 23.98 50 Santa Ana, CA 40.43 100 Detroit, MI 22.54 Credit: Wallet Hub

Cost

The cost of coffee varies depending on where you live, but a basic cup can set you back by as much as $5, and a bag can set you back more than $8.

According to a recent survey by TopCashback.com, 50% of Americans set a budget for coffee.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,617 adults, aged 18 and over. Here are the findings from TopCashback.com:

Do you like to treat yourself by going out for coffee?

Yes: 57%

No: 43%

How much do you typically spend per month on coffee?

0-$20: 44%

$21-$50: 37%

$51-$80: 13%

$81-$100: 3%

Over $100: 3%

Here’s one more fun fact: Coffee is good for you. Drinking low to moderate amounts possibly provides you with energy, alertness and increased concentration, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“A large body of evidence suggests that consumption of caffeinated coffee does not increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancers,” the study stated. “In fact, consumption of 3 to 5 standard cups of coffee daily has been consistently associated with a reduced risk of several chronic diseases.”