College hoops coaches move to eliminate standardized testing

FILE – In this March 7, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin talks to Jermaine Couisnard (5) and Alanzo Frink (20) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Martin is joining dozens of college basketball coaches in taking action on racism and diversity. The NABC announced Martin would chair a new committee designed to address issues of race and discrimination and not only within college sports. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Men’s and women’s college basketball coaches are proposing the NCAA eliminate standardized testing requirements from initial-eligibility standards.

They are calling exams such as the SAT and ACT “longstanding forces of institutional racism.”

The proposal came out of the new committee on racial reconciliation formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice initiatives.

The committee is chaired by South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker.