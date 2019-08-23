Collin Richards to be sentenced in murder of Celia Barquin Arozamena

NEVADA — The man who admitted to killing a star Iowa State University golfer is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

22-year-old Collin Richards pleaded guilty in June to Murder in the First Degree after Celia Barquin Arozamena was found in a pond near Coldwater Golf Links in Ames on September 17, 2018.

Arozamena’s body had several stab wounds to the upper torso, head and neck. Police came in contact with Richards later that day, and he appeared to have several fresh scratches to his face and a deep laceration on his left hand.

“…I want to show remorse for stripping a life from society,” Richards wrote in a letter to Judge Bethany Currie earlier this month. “I want the family and you to know I’m sorry. I also want you to know change is my mission, new life is my goal.”

The mandatory sentence for Murder in the First Degree per Iowa Code is life in prison without the possibility of parole and $150,000 in restitution.