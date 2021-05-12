Colonial Pipeline resumes operations following cyber attack

(WCBD) – The Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday announced the resumption of operations following a temporary shutdown due to a ransomware attack.

The pipeline restarted Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

According to Colonial, “it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.”

Colonial plans to “move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”

Gas stations across the southeast have faced shortages not due to the temporary shutdown, but due to panic-buying by consumers.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.