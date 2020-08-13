Comcast to offer low-cost internet access to some students for the new school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comcast has announced a new program aimed at providing low income families with internet access to help children ahead of the new school year.

The cable and internet provider unveiled a new internet essentials partnership program that connects low income kindergarten through high school students to the internet at home.

It offers low cost broadcast internet service for less than $10 to families in need.

The company says they partner with schools, non-profits, and libraries to “open the doors of internet access to families in need.”

