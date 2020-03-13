Comcast working to keep people connected during Coronavirus crisis

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WCBD) – Comcast announced steps they are taking to keep people connected during the Coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Dave Watson issued the following statement:

“During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the internet- for education, work, and personal health reasons. Our employees also live and work in virtually every community we serve, and we all share the same belief that it’s our Company’s responsibility to step up and help out.”

According to a press release, Comcast is offering free Xfinity WiFi to everyone, via Xfinity hotspots. The network of hotspots across the country enable nearby users to connect and access WiFi.

Comcast is also pausing their data plan for 60 days so that those working and learning from home can work without fear of exceeding their data usage plan.

Customers who contact Comcast and advise that they cannot pay their bills during this period will not be subject to disconnects or late fees. Comcast says they will work with customers and offer flexible payment options and other solutions.

New customers who sign up for Comcast’s Internet Essentials, “the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program,” will receive 60 days of free service.

Comcast has also created “new educational collections for all grade levels” available on Xfinity X1 and Flex. Additionally, a collection of the most current news and information on Coronavirus is available as well. To access these collections, say “education” and “Coronavirus” into an X1 or Flex voice remote.