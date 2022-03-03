COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A church in South Columbus, Georgia has found itself at the intersection of the city’s spike in violent crime, literally. Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church sits at the intersection of Old Cusseta Road and Farr Road, where at least three people were injured in shootings last month. Wednesday night the church provided sanctuary for frustrated community members as they took their concerns to city leaders.

Law enforcement officials don’t want residents to hold back information for fear of retaliation when it comes to shootings and gang violence. Leaders are encouraging the public, ‘if you see something say something’.

Prominent community leaders like Columbus Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon, Sheriff Greg Countryman and Mayor Skip Henderson gathered alongside residents at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church to address the fear that has been instilled in community members.

“We don’t want our neighbors here to be fearful to walk the streets, to sit on their porch or to just be in their homes. We want them to be comforted and know that they are in partnership with the police department and we are here to help them and provide a safety net for them.” Chief of Police – Freddie Blackmon

Chief Blackmon says an active Neighborhood Watch has now been established around Old Cusseta Road. With an active neighborhood watch, statistics show crime can be reduced around 16 to 26 percent.

CPD Crime Prevention Unit

“Criminals are looking for an easy opportunity, they have desire, opportunity, and you give them ability then you know they’ll try and take advantage of it. But if they know that there are people that are actively watching, many of our neighborhood watch groups have cameras set up, that’s a good deterrent when they know that people are watching.” Sergeant Florence – Crime Prevention Unit

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says the city is committed to giving our law enforcement the resources they need to catch these criminals, get them off the street and put them away for as long as possible.

“Council approved actually a total of $8 million for cameras. We’ve released $3 million of it to do the first phase and they’re going to be strategically placed in areas where we’ve seen a lot of criminal activity.” Columbus Mayor – Skip Henderson

Some of these cameras are portable, which will give law enforcement the ability to move them as needed throughout criminal hot spots. The cameras purchased are able to sync to one another to track activity throughout the city.

Law enforcement say enough is enough, they want those involved in gang activity out of our community and locked up.

“We want you to see what we’re doing, it doesn’t make the gang community comfortable but want them to know we’re coming after them. We want you to be able to rest, we get those calls. Just call as a non-complaining party, you don’t want the police or the sheriff coming to your house but this is the information that you have, because we have to work together.” Muscogee County Sheriff – Greg Countryman

Officials say, more often than not they arrive to crime scenes with over a dozen people standing around but folks say they didn’t see anything or know anything. Sheriff Countyman says its time to stand up and call these individuals out.