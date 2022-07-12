GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A competency hearing is set for a man who is accused of killing a father and daughter after a crash in Georgetown County in August 2020, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Richardson.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III, of Moncks Corner, allegedly shot Charles Wall, 45, at least twice in the upper torso, resulting in his death, according to warrants. The second victim, Laura Anderson, 21, was hit in the head, resulting in her death. A third person was also hit.

Deputies said the shooting happened after a crash on U.S. 521 near Indian Hut Road. The suspect ran toward the Kent Road area before being taken into custody, according to deputies.

Officers found that Walters was at fault for following too closely behind the vehicle, according to the SCHP.

Walters was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

