Concord couple arrested for crimes related to child pornography, statutory rape

Two Concord residents were arrested Friday for sex crimes, including the possession and production of child pornography and statutory rape, according to the Concord Police Department.

Officials said Jeremy Nicholas Mynes faces federal charges of possession of child pornography and production of child pornography.

Mynes and his girlfriend, Destiny Nicole Meyers, were charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 and a statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13.

Concord Police said Mynes was charged with two counts of 2nd degree exploitation of a minor in July after they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that he had downloaded child pornography.

Jeremy Mynes is being held in federal custody with no bond.

Myers is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

