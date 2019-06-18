Congress putting pressure on the military to fix “shoddy” housing

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Congress is putting pressure on the military to fix what they call shoddy and unsafe housing on military installations.

Problems range from lead paint to rodent problems.

In an effort to fix the problems lawmakers proposed provisions to the National Defense Authorization Act.

They include allowing service members to withhold housing payments to private contractors if problems exist. It would also establish an electronic system to keep track of work orders and would require contractors to pay for relocation.

If a service member must leave their home due to hazardous conditions.

Supporters say including legislative fixes to the housing issues as part of the annual defense bill is key to ensure military families have legal protections and that violators are held accountable.