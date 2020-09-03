Congressman post suggesting he would shoot and “drop any 10 of you where you stand” goes viral, sparks mixed reaction

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Congressman Clay Higgins had a Facebook post that was so firey, Facebook reportedly took it down but not before it went viral.

The post appears to tout his willingness to stand against threats and anyone who posses a threat to Louisiana.

News Ten’s Renee Allen joins us live with reaction.

The reaction to the post is all over the place and the congressman’s Facebook page post calls the words “fair warnings.”

Some people say they’re okay with the message, while others are not too sure.

It goes on to read, ‘one way ticket fellas. Have your affairs in order.’

me? I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any ten of you where you stand.

If you show yourselves aggressively natured and armed in my presence —- that’s where your journey will end.’

Here’s what people had to say in reaction.

“You know I think he’s right, I think we have to protect Lafayette, Louisiana from outside intruders willing to break our laws. That’s all there is to it.”

“It seems a little aggressive that’s all I can really say. Is this about the protests? No idea. Im not really sure what he’s upset about.”

Monique Shelvin-Alexander says she’s not confused and says she finds the post incites violence.

The post has been taken down, again reportedly by Facebook. If there’s any question on whether Higgins removed it, well again on his Facbook page there’s a reply post with him saying that quote “No i did not remove my post.”

