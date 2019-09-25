Continental plant in Henderson Co., NC to close, company officials say

FILE – A July 23, 2008 file photo shows a Continental logo and tire of car supplier ‘Continental AG’ in Hanover, northern Germany. Auto parts and tire maker Continental AG said Wednesday, April 28, 2010 it returned to profitability in the first quarter, reversing previous losses amid higher sales and successful cost cutting. At its annual meeting Wednesday, the company based in Hannover said its pretax profit for the January-March period was euro 494 million (US$ 656.5 million) as revenues rose to around euro 6 billion, an increase of euro 1.7 billion. (AP Photo/Axel Heimken, File)

(WSPA) – Officials with Continental announced in a news release that a supervisory board has approved the closure of one of their plants in Western North Carolina.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, the plant, which currently employs approximately 650 employees in Henderson County, produces hydraulic brake systems.

“The plant has been unable to acquire new customer projects in recent years,” according to the news release.

The closure of the Henderson County plant was one of multiple locations reviewed for structural adjustments by the executive board and supervisory board.

“Our structural program is designed to have a rapid impact, so that we can successfully head into the future of healthy mobility at full speed,” Continental CEO Elmar Degenhart said. “Like our industries, we need to adapt extremely quickly. The program will require our full concentration and its decisive implementation will push us to the limit and sometimes even beyond.”

“We are determined to protect our affected employees as much as possible and offer them prospects for the future. For our structural transformation, we will take advantage of natural fluctuation and demographic change in the coming years. We will also take additional measures to ensure and enhance the employability of our staff,” Degenhart said.

