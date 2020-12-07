Convenience store robbery suspect and CMPD exchange gunfire in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A robbery suspect and CMPD exchanged gunfire during a dangerous incident overnight Sunday in southwest Charlotte, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to calls regarding an assault around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Steele Creek Road at a convenience store.

CMPD officers encountered a robbery suspect and the suspect fired shots at the officers and one officer returned fire, the police report indicated.

FOX 46 confirmed that no officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and a chase ensued, ending near 2100 S. Tryon St when the suspect crashed into a utility pole.

The suspect, who suffered a gunshot wound during the officer-involved shooting, was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for injuries.

This remains an active investigation.

