CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them and their two small children get out of the burning home.

Preliminary results, from the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office, indicate the fire was set intentionally and Cornelius Police have been able to develop a possible suspect in the case.

The fire happened at a house located along Smith Circle. Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said that a Cornelius officer immediately radioed for the fire department to get to the scene.

As firefighters arrived at the home, they saw one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and fire throughout the attic of the single-story house.

Photos: Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue

Multiple fire departments from Cornelius, Huntersville, and Davidson worked together to attack the large house fire. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing. Cornelius Police are requesting anyone that was in the area of Smith Circle, Nannie Potts Lane, or Statesville Road (Highway 21) around 11:45 p.m. and noticed any suspicious person, vehicle, or activity, to please call 704-892-7773.