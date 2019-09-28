Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in Florence crash

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and another is injured in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon on McIver Road in Florence.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. A Nisan Altima was traveling on McIver Road when the driver went off the road and lost control of the car causing it to spin out and into the path of a Dodge Minivan. The minivan was traveling in the opposite direction and struck the Altima.

The driver of the Altima died from the crash, the driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital for injuries. All those involved were wearing seatbelts.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the driver that was killed as 16-year-old Asiya Arabia Jordan of Florence.

“My daughter was a Palmetto princess for the Pee Dee area. We went to the Miss SC pageant in June and Asiya was Miss Pee Dee Teen. We got to know her and went to several events for the pageant and we all went to the Miss SC pageant in Columbia,” said Angel Kemmerlin, whose daughter competed with Jordan.

The crash remains under investigation.

