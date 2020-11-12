COVID-19 disrupts schedule in Southeastern Conference

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit the Southeastern Conference hard this week.

The league postponed four of the seven scheduled league games, sidelining four of the SEC’s five ranked teams.

The marquee matchup of the week was supposed to be No. 1 Alabama’s chance at revenge against LSU for last year’s defeat. But that game was moved due to COVID-19 issues with the Tigers.

Games between No. 5 Texas A&M and Tennessee; No. 12 Georgia and Missouri and No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State were also rescheduled due to the virus. No. 6 Florida is the only ranked team still playing their scheduled game against Arkansas.