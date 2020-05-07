COVID-19 impacts 2020 census

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Every 10 years the U.S. conducts a census — to get a population count of every living person in the country.

But the COVID-19 pandemic is delaying the 2020 census deadline by 3 months until October 31st.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, explains how social distancing has delayed the deployment of door-to-door census workers.

The census allocates two things — financial power and political power.

“Those enumerators are not only not being deployed by the hiring has slowed down because of COVID-19.” Stacey Abrams

Lawmakers are worried that the pandemic could under count minority and rural communities.

“The city San Jose under counted by 70,000 and have lost out on $20M every year since 2010. Arvin Alaigh Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Census Volunteer

“If the expected undercount of communities of color happens, we could lose $8.2B which could come to our communities.” Stacey Abrams

To reach more Georgians, especially people of color and minority communities, the census will now be available in now a dozen languages specifically to help non English speakers.This way Ga will be represented to get federal funds.

The census determines how many seats each state will receive in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“That funding goes to schools, infrastructure, hospitals, benefits like SNAP and Medicaid.” Arvin Alaigh Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Census Volunteer

“In communities of color, if we don’t fill out the census and you are a minority.

The census bureau uses a process to look at the surrounding community and they basically assume your household looks like everyone else. If you’re a minority community inside a majority white community, they will guess you are white.” Former Gubernatorial Candidate

The census won’t ask you a bout your citizenship status or your political affiliation.

This year — for the first time, you can complete the census online, by phone or by mail.

The census will ask you how many people lived in your house as of April 1st — and your your age, gender.

You can call 1.844.330.2020 or apply online at my2020census.Gov