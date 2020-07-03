Covid cases soar in Georgia, nearly 3500 in one day

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Over the last 2 days, Georgia’s numbers have spiked by nearly 7-thousand new cases. The state health department reported nearly 3500 cases today and around 3000 new coronavirus cases yesterday.

That’s why Emory doctors are urging businesses, state and local governments to take immediate steps to recommend face masks and other preventative measures as we approach the July 4th holiday.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, breaks it down from our Georgia Capitol Newsroom.

Health experts say coronavirus cases in Georgia are growing exponentially.

“The fact that we see an increase now. That means these people were infected 2-3 weeks before.” Dr. Jonathan Lewin, CEO of Emory Healthcare

New data shows nearly 7-thousand people tested positive in the last 48 hours.

“We are seeing more come into the hospital at a younger age.” Dr. Jonathan Lewin, CEO of Emory Healthcare

But doctors say as cases go up, deaths are going down.

“Hospitalized patients are younger. As the younger crowd has been less concerned about social distancing, about masking and washing hands”. Dr. Jonathan Lewin, CEO of Emory Healthcare

Emory doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in just a week.

“The best way to show compassion is to wear a mask. If I care, I wear a mask.” Dr. Carlos del Rio Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology, Emory University

“My mask protects you, your masks protects me, and our masks protect economic recovery.” Dr. Jonathan Lewin, CEO of Emory Healthcare

Health experts say patients who are overweight, have diabetes or hypertension are at a higher risk.

“During this 4th July weekend, there are things we should do and things we should not do. Going out with large groups to watch fireworks is probably not a good thing. We need to remember there is a pandemic happening.” Dr. Carlos del RioProfessor of Medicine, Epidemiology, Emory University

“There is a reason why we go to the grocery store or hardware store. There is not a reason to have a large barbecue in our backyard.”

“Watch our distance, wear a mask and wash our hands.” Dr. Jonathan Lewin, CEO of Emory Healthcare

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp has not implemented mandated mask rule urging people to wear a mask when outside. One of the Country’s top doctors say that if stricter measures aren’t implemented, the U.S. could see 100-thousand new cases of COVID-19 daily.