CPSC: Stop using this bassinet

(WATE) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people to stop using a specific kind of bassinet.

The Sumr Brands (formerly Summer Infant) “SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper” is a product, the CPSC says, that puts infants at risk of suffocation.

However, they’re not aware of any incidents or deaths.

Officials with the sleeper’s maker, Sumr Brands, say the bassinet hasn’t been produced in more than a year and is no longer being sold at major retailers.

It’s also important to note that the “SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper” is not currently on recall by the CPSC.

Sumr Brands saying it has significant design differences from other inclined sleepers.

