Craft kit therapy to help veterans face their mental and physical scars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program was designed to help veterans dealing with the mental and physical scars of war.

The non-profit “Help Heal Veterans” started nearly 50 years ago.

The group designs craft kits to help with motor skills, ease depression or anxiety, and help with chronic pain.

“Something like a traumatic brain injury or PTSD is a small battle, you’re going to try and get a little bit better every day and a craft kit allows vets and active duty military to continue that healing process,” said Joe McClain the CEO of Help Heal Veterans.

Help Heal Veterans has delivered nearly 31 million of the crafts to veterans and veteran facilities and active duty troops overseas.