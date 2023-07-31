CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An east Charlotte road was shut down Sunday afternoon following an accident involving a CATS bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The serious crash, which involved a CATS bus and truck, happened Sunday, July 30, in the 5600 block of The Plaza, authorities said.

Medic confirms with Queen City News one person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries, and two others with serious injuries.

Ten people were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries with the mass casualty bus.

“The Plaza is shut down in both directions at Covecreek Drive,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday. “Please avoid the area.”

“Expect heavy delays and find an alternate route,” the Charlotte Fire Department said on Sunday. “Yield way to emergency vehicles.”

No word on the official cause of the crash at this time or if charges will be filed in this case.