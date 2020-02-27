No injuries reported as crews battle fire at Savannah hotel/retail development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are battling a massive fire at the Eastern Wharf hotel development in downtown Savannah.

According to Savannah Fire, the blaze is believed to have begun on the fifth floor of the site. No word on the cause at this time.

“Thank God there’s been no one injured or killed as a result of this. We know this could’ve been a whole lot worse,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson during an afternoon press conference.

As of 2:30 p.m., Savannah Fire says flames have shifted to the rear of the Eastern Wharf structure. The department has a fireboat on the east end of the Savannah River helping fight the blaze.

E. Bay Street between E. Broad and E. President streets is blocked as emergency crews respond. The Savannah Police Department urges drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

According to the mayor, Georgia Power has confirmed power has been cut to some homes and buildings in the area as a precaution.

#SPDAlert: Please be advised that E. Bay Street between E. Broad and E. President streets is blocked due to a building that is on fire in the Eastern Wharf area. Please do not attemp to drive through this area at this time. @savannahfire and SPD is on scene. pic.twitter.com/wjDyn9cn3E — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 27, 2020

A groundbreaking for the construction site was held in October 2018. The space is being built for a mix of retail, offices and housing.

The City of Savannah also invested about $30 million to build one parking garage; the second being paid for by developers.

“We are just trying to make sure everyone is okay right now. We think that this is the case but just trying to make sure and once we determine everyone is safe, we have more comments,” said Ian Smith, of the Mariner Group, developing the complex.