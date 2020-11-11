Crews battling warehouse fire in Woodfin, NC, officials say

WOODFIN, NC (WSPA) – Officials said a large fire at a warehouse in Woodfin is under control.
Fire departments from across Buncombe County responded to the fire at a warehouse at the Metropolitan Sewer District along Riverside Drive.
The fire reportedly started at around 3:30 p.m.
One person was reportedly taken to the hospital to be checked out after a possible burn.
No arson or foul play is suspected at this time.
Officials said firefighters will be at the scene throughout the night in order to put out hotspots.
“We’ve had five counties from western North Carolina and around us to support us and every single fire department in the county that is dedicated to serve,” said Director of Buncombe County Emergency Services, Taylor Jones.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.
“There was storage, combustible materials there that heated up, burned real fast,” Jones said.
The warehouse which caught fire was primarily used for storage.
Keep checking back for more information as new details are released.