Crews battling warehouse fire in Woodfin, NC, officials say

WOODFIN, NC (WSPA) – Officials said a large fire at a warehouse in Woodfin is under control.

Fire departments from across Buncombe County responded to the fire at a warehouse at the Metropolitan Sewer District along Riverside Drive.

The fire reportedly started at around 3:30 p.m.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital to be checked out after a possible burn.

No arson or foul play is suspected at this time.

Officials said firefighters will be at the scene throughout the night in order to put out hotspots.

“We’ve had five counties from western North Carolina and around us to support us and every single fire department in the county that is dedicated to serve,” said Director of Buncombe County Emergency Services, Taylor Jones.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

“There was storage, combustible materials there that heated up, burned real fast,” Jones said.

The warehouse which caught fire was primarily used for storage.

AFD is assisting @buncombeGov fire departments with a third alarm warehouse fire at the MSD treatment center off Riverside Dr. pic.twitter.com/YY0cigOLFB — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) November 10, 2020

(Viewer contributed photo)

**HAPPENING NOW** @AshevilleFD units on scene to assist Buncombe County Departments with a fire at MSD water treatment facility. pic.twitter.com/j6HaiNSQis — Asheville Fire Fighters (@AFFA332) November 10, 2020

Keep checking back for more information as new details are released.