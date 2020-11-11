Crews battling warehouse fire in Woodfin, NC, officials say

Nation & World News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WOODFIN, NC (WSPA) – Officials said a large fire at a warehouse in Woodfin is under control.

Fire departments from across Buncombe County responded to the fire at a warehouse at the Metropolitan Sewer District along Riverside Drive.

The fire reportedly started at around 3:30 p.m.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital to be checked out after a possible burn.

No arson or foul play is suspected at this time.

Officials said firefighters will be at the scene throughout the night in order to put out hotspots.

“We’ve had five counties from western North Carolina and around us to support us and every single fire department in the county that is dedicated to serve,” said Director of Buncombe County Emergency Services, Taylor Jones.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

“There was storage, combustible materials there that heated up, burned real fast,” Jones said.

The warehouse which caught fire was primarily used for storage.

(Viewer contributed photo)

Keep checking back for more information as new details are released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES