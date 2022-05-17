The Los Angeles Fire Department contained a small brush fire in Griffith Park Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was initially 50 feet by 100 feet in size and was located south of Griffith Observatory near the Boy Scout Trail, the Fire Department announced in an alert about 2:45 p.m.

By 3:25 p.m., the fire had grown to four acres, the LAFD said in an update, though half an hour later, the blaze was contained at six acres by 92 firefighters.

“Nearly all active flame has been eliminated and forward progress stopped after one hour and twelve minutes,” the department said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed smoke rising near the observatory, the Greek Theatre and some homes in the area while multiple aircraft dropped water onto the fire.

“Griffith Observatory has now been evacuated and Park Rangers are assisting with public safety by keeping hikers from entering the nearby trails. No homes have been evacuated,” the department added.

The Los Angeles Police Department has detained one person of interest, though that person has not been arrested, according to Officer Madison.