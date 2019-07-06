Woman, 3 children missing in deadly mobile home fire

Port Angeles police Officer T.J. Mueller looks over the scene of a fire that destroyed two mobile homes and left several dead early Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Welcome Inn RV Park in Port Angeles, Wash. Multiple people are believed to be dead following a fire at a mobile home park site in western Washington. The Peninsula Daily News reports the fire at the Welcome Inn RV Park in west Port Angeles broke out about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. (Keith Thorpe/The Peninsula Daily News via AP)

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Police say a woman and three children are unaccounted for following a deadly fire at a mobile home park site in western Washington.

Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith said the blaze began at the residential Welcome Inn RV Park in west Port Angeles along the Olympic Peninsula about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The bodies were found inside the trailer where the fire began, and the flames had spread to another trailer and a vehicle before being contained by emergency crews.

Identities haven’t been confirmed, though police are searching for four family members who lived there but haven’t been seen since, including Valerie Kambeitz, 34, Lilly Kambeitz, 9, and Emma Kambeitz, 6, and Jayden Kambeitz, 5, police said.

Smith said detectives are talking to people associated with the missing family and investigating possible suspects or people of interest in the case. “Obviously we can’t rule out a criminal origin, or rule in anything yet,” he said.

A man inside the second trailer by himself was able to escape through a window unharmed.

Authorities are obtaining a search warrant and have called in outside resources, including investigators with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington State Patrol.

