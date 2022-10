GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire.

The fire is on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure is involved, possibly two.



Fire engulfs a Garden City home (provided)

Officials said crews are having issues accessing the location because of the condition of the road.

No other information was immediately available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.