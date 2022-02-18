Crews restore power, clear debris after Alabama storms

First responders survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — Roads were being cleared and crews were restoring power to thousands of customers after severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through several Alabama communities.

One of the storms Thursday evening toppled a tree, crushing a mobile home with people inside in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, WBRC-TV reported. No serious injuries were reported, Leeds Mayor David Miller said.

In Adamsville, just northwest of Birmingham, a semi-trailer flipped over in high winds, the fire chief said.

Crews from the National Weather Service office that covers Birmingham planned to be out Friday surveying damage in three areas to determine whether tornadoes were the cause.

Nearly 20,000 customers were without power in Alabama at the height of the storms Thursday night, but only about 3,000 customers remained without power by Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Tornado warnings and power outages were also reported in Mississippi, where about 2,000 people remained without power shortly after dawn Friday.