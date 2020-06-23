Crews unsuccessful in attempt to remove massive Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The last and biggest piece of a Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh is – possibly – being removed Tuesday.

Crews arrived overnight to restart the process that began a few days ago.

Regardless of which side of the Confederate monument issue you are on, there has been a lot of history happening over the past several days in downtown Raleigh.

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Protesters pulled down two statues on Friday and hung them from street signs. Over the weekend Gov. Cooper ordered the removal of the rest of the Confederate monuments on the Capitol’s grounds.

Crews removed multiple statues over the weekend but have spent a couple of days trying to determine the best way to remove a massive 75-foot-tall granite monument. Crews were back at it for hours on Tuesday morning before they realized they couldn’t get the job done.

A large crane was brought in on Monday and couldn’t remove the monument. Crews then brought in an even bigger crane overnight and realized just after 6 a.m. that they would need something even bigger. Tuesday morning’s crane was packed up by 6:30 a.m.

Workers at the scene told CBS 17 that they would need to bring in a crawler crane later in the day in the hopes that they would be able to complete the job using that. The new crane will be transported to the site on tractor-trailers and pieced together on-site.

The statues that have already been removed, as well as the monument crews are still working to remove, will be maintained and safely stored until a new location can be found, officials said Monday.

CBS 17 will be monitoring the progress throughout the day – and night, if necessary.